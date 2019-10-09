Help Donate During WOMC's Radiothon Thursday

It’s time again for the Turn Up the Miracles Radiothon on 104.3 WOMC benefitting Beaumont Children’s. JJ and I toured the facility last summer and it really was great to see.

Kids that are in the hospital for a long time get to have some fun and be in an area set up for kids.

I remember being in a hospital for a couple days back when IKE was president and the experience at Mt. Carmel hospital on W. Outer Drive in 59, was a far cry from this current and cool set up at Beaumont Children’s.

The funds for this extra stuff are not in the normal budget so events like this Radio-thon really matter.

104.3 WOMC will be broadcasting from the South Tower at Beaumont, Royal Oak, Thursday Oct. 10 from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Those of us not on the air during those hours, like Pam, Boogie, and I, will still be on the scene saying hi and helping out.

There are some cool things to bid on or an easy way to help is to become a Miracle Maker, and pledge $20 a month.

If that’s right for you, call 833-870-KIDS (5437) or Text KIDS to 20357.

They do they great things at Beaumont Childrens and here’s hoping we raise a LOT of $$$$