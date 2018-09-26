A Great Thing

September 26, 2018
Steve Kostan
Categories: 
Features

(104.3 WOMC) - I’m looking forward to an event that does some very great things. 104.3 WOMC Turn Up The Miracles Radiothon Thursday, Sept. 27.

JJ and I toured the “kids wing” about a month ago and if you saw it yourself you’d think, “this is a great thing.” 

Kids with really bad and sad challenges being made more comfortable and less scared or alienated by the whole process and surroundings.

I was surprised to find out that this area gets most of its funding from donations and such, and not out of the general hospital budget. That’s where you and I come in.

There are different levels of donations and whichever is right for you will really be appreciated.

104.3 WOMC is broadcasting from the spacious South Tower concourse at Beaumont, starting at 6 a.m. with Stephen Clark and JoAnn Puritan.

Stop by and say Hi. You can donate at 833-870-KIDS (5437) or text WOMCKIDS to 51555. Thanks!

Tags: 
Radiothon
104.3 WOMC Radiothon
Beaumont Children's Hospital

