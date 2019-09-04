Hell Raisers Return

ZZ Top the masters of rocking boogie and blues are coming to Freedom Hill with Cheap Trick on Sunday, Sept 8.

The ZZ TOP-sters are celebrating 50 years of rocking! More good news, It looks like their latest album, La Futura, may not be their last.

Dusty Hill, bass player for ZZ told Ultimate Classic Rock, “there’s a good chance” ZZ Top will release another album. Now, check this part out. Dusty continues, “We’ve got a lot in the can.” he says. "We’ve got a lot in the can," he says. "It depends on how we would want to put it together or redo it or whatever. Because it’s years of stuff. We just record everything, and then we go, 'Well, no, this didn’t quite feel right, right now.'

"We’ll start writing a song, and one piece will kind of start standing out on its own and that turns into a separate song," Hill told UCR. "So the original song was good, but we just discarded it to go on with the other one. Suffice to say, we’ve got a lot in the can and we keep talking about it." That's great news for you and I.

ZZ has brought the party that just flies out of your speakers and it’s been going on now for 50 years. Rowdy and FUN.

The live show is smoking and with the mighty Cheap Trick opening the show, it promises to be not only a great show but a great echo of the heyday of album rock live.

Both bands came up the old fashioned way, zillions of live shows, thee crucible of rock & roll.

Forged in FIRE. ZZ TOP wsg. CHEAP TRICK Sunday, Sept. 8 The Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at FREEDOM HILL!