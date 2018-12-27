Greta Van Fleet-Week

(104.3 WOMC) -- Big excitement happening at the Fox Theatre with the return of Greta Van Fleet for three big shows.

They really knocked it out when they were last here in May, and I’m expecting more of the same at the Fox.

I’m also expecting the band to be noticeably even better given all the playing, recording and living it, like a young rising band can do. I liked them from the first time I heard them.

As for the Led Zeppelin comparison, it’s been eons, I last saw LZ at Cobo in 73. To hear these guys coming up with this style of rock now is great. LZ didn’t put out a ton of songs when compared to the Beatles, Stones, Who, so anything that resembles lost tapes found works for me.

Besides we always had bands like early Queen, Rush, Triumph, and others to scratch that itch.

A 2018 observation. Not all bands sound great ripping out of the speaker in your phone, these guys do.

Now imagine that sound filling up the Fox, Dec. 27, 29 and 30.