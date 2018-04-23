A GREAT Reissue

(WOMC) Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame recently mentioned a new remix of the classic Floyd album “Animals” is in the works.

Now, I know we have all heard about a ton of remixes coming out in recent years especially when it comes to our top drawer rock acts.

What makes this a little better is the fact that “Animals" will be in 5.1 Surround sound. I once, a long time ago, picked up The Stones’ “Let It Bleed” in 5.1 but was NOT knocked out.

Two reasons, the basic musical approach on “Bleed” is much more down home and traditional when compared with “Animals.”

The inmate trippyness of Pink Floyd is tailor made for sound expansion and experimentation. It’s been Pink Floyd’s M.O. since day one.

Another factor is when I bought the “Let It Bleed” in 5.1 Surround Sound, my CD players were basic stereo! That probably applies to you as well.

Over the last 10 years or so, many people have gone to 5.1 when upgrading their TV sound system. It’s quite common in 2018. Not so much in 2008.

The concept of 5.1 is basically similar to the failed Quad sound, but with the fifth speaker being properly centered and the vocal or actor, coming out of the front speaker. That’s were it’s supposed to be.

Now that I’m properly equipped, I just need to borrow a bean bag chair and maybe a black light. Where was this during that Polar Vortex?