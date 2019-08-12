Get Ready For The 2019 Dream Cruise With WOMC At Duggan's All Week

WOMC treats the Woodward Dream Cruise like our Super Bowl.

That’s one of the first I thing I noticed when I joined the station in 2014. Rather than sniffing around the periphery trying to do something, anything, WOMC has the inside track, the high ground, is always right in the middle of it and it’s a blast.

I’m broadcasting from Duggan's ALL week. Btw- Mon- Wednesday is actually a great time to get a taste of the cruise and a bite to eat with reasonable crowds. It gets more crowded late week.

Guide To The 2019 Woodward Dream Cruise Guide

Friday night is special as WOMC teams up with Kroger for their Zero Hunger cause.

50 AMP FUSE always brings the party and last year both Stephen Clark and I both joined them onstage on different songs. The guy can sing!

50 AMP FUSE has been a crowd pleaser for years now, and the party runs from 5-9pm Friday. It’s for a great cause, it’s a great time with 50 AMP FUSE (did I mention them before?), and tickets with Valet parking are available.

P. Wolf- “I’ll be lookin’ fo yo face in the place!"

LIST: Where To Find 104.3 WOMC During Woodward Dream Cruise Week