(104.3 WOMC) -- Gene Simmons of KISS expanded on the “Rock is Dead” thought he put forth around 2014. Now Gene has accused a “pathetic” music industry of preventing artists of all genres from achieving their best work.

When asked by Music Radar to pick 10 tracks that blew his mind, Gene said, “You asked me to pick 10 tracks … I could have picked a hundred, a thousand. That was what it was like to be a music fan in the ‘50s and ‘60s. You had the Beatles next to Zeppelin next to Hendrix next to Yes next to James Brown next to the Kinks." (Hey sounds like ABX).

“These days we have the talent, but they are handcuffed by the industry. The industry sets the rules and says rap has to sound like this; soul has to sound like this; EDM has to sound like this. F-in Pathetic!”

He went on to say he did not want to come off as a whiny old guy, “but when it comes to music … shit, it was so much better! When I heard it, it changed my life forever!”

Strangely enough, I heard a similar observation from guy at a car dealership the other day. It was a little different, but mainly the same.

Record labels were smaller and run by people that were not only businessmen, but fans.

Remember back then musical change was happening a light speed. Each label had its own identity and most importantly, they would stick with an artist longer than they do today if they believed in the artist. They had to have a “feel” for it. They got burned many times but I agree with Gene..the end result was something head and shoulders above today’s homogenized "product.” What do YOU say?