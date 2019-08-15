Gear Up For The Woodward Dream Cruise With WOMC At Duggan's!

The update from Duggan's on Woodward Ave...? It’s been Fun, Fun, Fun and yes I’ve seen plenty of T-Birds.

The great weather has really brought out the peeps and their machines after Monday’s stormy start.

I’ve been broadcasting from Duggan's on Woodward, North of 13 Mile, and will be there for the duration.

It’s always great to get out and talk to you at these events. I’ve always liked the way so many of you know so much about not only the cars, but Detroit rock&roll and Detroit radio stuff, too.

The tent went up on Wednesday in Duggan's South lot and the stage is set for the WOMC Friday evening.

Kroger Crusin’ For Zero Hunger starts Friday at 5 p.m. and the band is......(insert timpani)...50 AMP Fuse! They’re doing 3 sets!

Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan add a sense of respectability and class to our otherwise WOMC Motley Crew, J.J., Beau, Boogie and I. --

Kidding aside, it’s a good time for a great cause and you can purchase Valet parking if you wish. It starts early, ends early...Friday 5 p.m.

Buy your tickets for the Kroger Cruisin' For Zero Hunger Party here