NOT Labor... FUN!

(WOMC) - Another Labor Day tradition is set to kick off in Royal Oak this Friday. It’s the 21st annual Ford Arts, Beats, and Eats.

Originally in Pontiac, it’s been in Royal Oak for several years now and is a pretty fun hang.

There’s a very wide variety of acts playing on the various stages so wandering is encouraged.

Some of my highlights musically are Eddie Money with 104.3 WOMC’s Jim Johnson hosting Saturday night on the big Michigan Lottery stage.

38 Special and The Gin Blossoms are playing that same stage Friday night.

Some friends like Elisa Neals and the Narcotics and Johnny Bee and Tino Gross backing up Robert Bradley are rocking the Soaring Eagle Casino stage on Saturday night as well.

The fun mayhem that is The Ruiners (4:15pm) followed by the Corktown Popes and the Reefermen close out Monday on that stage.

There’s also alternative and country acts.

Find your fun at artsbeatseats.com.