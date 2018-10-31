Fleetwood Mac Showcase New Lineup And Revisit Their Earliest Days On Stage In Detroit

(104.3 WOMC) -- Fleetwood Mac put on a great show at Little Caesars Arena and answered a few musical questions too.

The whole Lindsey Buckingham leaving and being replaced by Mike Campbell from Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers, and Neil Finn from Crowded House, (Split Enz also), made me really want to his lineup. Who knows if it will ever come back?

Fleetwood Mac changed a ton in my youth. I was lucky enough to see them at my first show at the Eastown summer of 1970. Equally as cool was The Stooges opened and blew me further away as well.

One of my very early shows on WABX, maybe my fourth, I was called in to fill in for the mid-day guy and I was told I would be having both Mick Fleetwood and Bob Welch for lunchtime interviews.

Bob was opening at COBO that Sept. 22, 1977, with his new solo band. Hey, no pressure!

I was lucky to have seen them through their musical journey and was glad I saw this version last night.

They even TATTOOED the LCA with “Oh Well” Mike sang!

Jim McCarty of The Rockets has reset the bar for that one pretty high, but this Fleetwood Mac reached it.

Can’t wait for their next Break-up!