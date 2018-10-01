Fleetwood Mac Prep For Major Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham

The tour will stop at LCA on Oct. 30

October 1, 2018
Steve Kostan
Fleetwood Mac

Features

(104.3 WOMC) - The new line-up Fleetwood Mac show should be interesting, and good.

Interesting because Fleetwood Mac has been a top line draw for over 40 years.  

I’m surprised they haven’t been approached for a “Real Housewives of Fleetwood Mac” show.  The soap opera rolls on and so does the band but with major changes.

Lindsey Buckingham, the “QB” of the band is out, replaced by Mike Campbell from Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers and Neil Finn from Crowded House. Crowded stage.

Remember Petty did song things with Stevie Nicks in the past, so this development isn’t shocking.

Apparently, they will also do “Free Falling,” the Petty, tune live as well.

Remember they have a ton of hits to work with. 

So rocks biggest dysfunctional unit carries on and comes to the LCA  in Detroit Oct. 30th. Devils night?  

Fleetwood Mac
Little Caesars Arena
Lindsey Buckingham
Mike Campbell
Neil Flynn
Tom Petty

