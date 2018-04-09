The Final, Final Countdown?

Here’s something you don't hear everyday.

It seems Joe Elliott, lead throat for Def Leppard has already picked out the music he wants at his funeral.

“I’ve already written it into my will,” said Elliot, during the first episode of Kylie Olsson's "Music and Me" podcast. “I want ‘Anthem’ by the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, 'All the Young Dues' by Mott the Hoople - and probably ‘Rest In Peace’ by Mott The Hoople. An obvious choice, but it’s just a great song.”

Elliott also plans to include some tunes on the lighter side but he hasn’t nailed it down yet.

"I will probably throw in some ironic song that will make the ones that are sniffling burst into laughter. I've got to throw something mad in there; I don't know what it is yet," said Elliot

I don’t know about you but, I find this concept and exercise a bit weird, but since Joe and Def Leppard are such worldwide musical stars, he gets a pass.

In fact, Def Leppard comes to town with Journey and The Pretenders on July 13 at Comerica Park.

BUT, there is NO way I’m going even start thinking along these lines. Fingers crossed, salt over my shoulder, and knock on wood...