How Jimmy Page Got His Legendary Guitar Case Back (Part 1)

It’s great to have something fun to share with you these days. Here’s one that involves Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

A ZEP fan tells how he came in possession of a Jimmy Page guitar case and how he decided to give it back to its owner...47 years later.

The fan, Jeff, had met John Bonham’s roadie, Mike, the year before the show at Nassau Coliseum in 1972.

After the show, “On a whim, I asked if I might come down and help them pack up the equipment," Jeff wrote in a Facebook post. "To my complete surprise, he says yes."

The roadie tossed him an old guitar case, Jeff helped them finish packing and Mike said to Jeff, “You can keep that.”

Page had just gotten a new anvil road case and the back of the old case was a little crushed also.

Jeff remarked, “Talk about being in the right place at the right time!”

I’ll fill in the next 47 years of the story...on Thursday (Sept. 19).

...