Eternal Kiss

(WOMC) KISS may go on after you and I, and the original members are Looooong gone, according to their manager, the legendary Doc McGhee.

This is a little weird but check out why he says that.

Doc argues, "Is there a next generation Green Hornet? Is there a next generation of Superman? No, there's just f***ing Superman. There's been six of them, [but still] it's Superman. As long as these kids walk out there and they have that makeup and they have that attitude and they have a great fucking visual show..."

He also said in Kiss, "if it’s worth doing, it’s worth overdoing."

Paul Stanley recently said the same thing.

Remember this entity called KISS was inspired more by super heroes and comic books rather than the hippies at Woodstock.

I think I have to agree with Doc and Paul Stanley.