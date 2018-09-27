Eric Burdon To Perform At Andiamo Celebrity Showroom In Warren Friday

(104.3 WOMC) - There are music legends and then there are musical legendary legends!

Eric Burdon is one of those and he’s playing Andiamo Celebrity Showroom on Friday, Sept. 28!

Like now baby. We all know about his great history but.....I’m here to say I’ve seen him several times semi-recently. Gigs like Memphis Smoke, Tastefest, some show in Novi, the Riverfront etc. and he still delivers a great show.

Look at the setlist and look at the “delivery” guy.

Eric Burdon, Andiamo, 14 Mile in Warren, Friday, Sept. 28.