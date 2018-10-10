(104.3 WOMC) - Elton John’s wild musical ride comes back to Detroit one last time on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

Looking back on the 48 plus years of his is amazing. Now while he wasn’t high atop my “A” list of musical acts, I preferred louder and more ripping rock at 17, you couldn’t escape him on the radio.

In the era of album rock, we got a big dose of those songs and they were great and they stuck.

Just a bit more mellow. He then went into a much more visual and semi-theatrical onstage persona with a killer band with “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” album and tour. Great show at COBO.

Remember he had seen the David Bowie, T-Rex glam scene up close and early in London town and the influence was undeniable.

Elton aimed for David Bowie...overshot...and ended up in the psychedelic Liberace zone!

Always the showman, Elton John plays Little Caesars Arena Friday & Saturday Oct.12th and 13th.