ELO Mystery Solved

(104.3 WOMC) -- I have to admit I have lost ZERO sleep over this one but...ELO’s song “Don’t Bring Me Down” had a weird word almost bordering on a sound in it.

Remember the word “Bruce” or "Groose” in the chorus? What exactly was it and why? Turns out it was not a shout out to Springsteen, Bruce Gamble, (hey it’s playoff time), or even Bruce Dern, (cult hero) for that matter.

Here’s what ELO’s Jeff Lynne told Rolling Stone, "I made up ['Don't Bring Me Down'] in the studio, and I play all the instruments. It starts with a drum loop from another song" -- "On the Run," also from Discovery." That was the title of that 1979 ELO album.

Jeff said he sped it up and compressed it. As usual, Lynne didn’t present the lyrics until the end. Everything else-even some background singing-was typically recorded before the lead vocal, which was the last thing added.

"When I was singing it, there was gap in the vocals, so I just shouted out 'groose,'" Jeff Lynne told Rolling Stone. "It was a word that came to my head." So why did Jeff keep it?

"The engineer was German and he said, 'How did you know that word?'" Lynne recalled during a 2001 episode of VH1's Storytellers. "And I said: 'What word?' And he said, 'Gruss. It means "greetings" in German.' I said, 'That's good. I'll leave it in.'" Rocket science!

Had this been in acid soaked 1969-70, we’d probably be analyzing it as a “Clue,” but here in 2019 it just falls under the Seger lyric, “What to leave in, What to leave out.” You know those “Deadlines and commitments”.

Hey, I HAD to name drop SEGER this week! In fact, that was such a...s-t-r-e-t-c-h, I damn near pulled a hamstring! Where’s my ice pack?