The Eagles Have Landed

(104.3 WOMC) - One of America’s most popular band rolls into Detroit this Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. The Eagles 2018 model.

Here in Detroit, the death of Glenn Fry was a big blow a couple of years ago but the band has regrouped and added both Vince Gill and Glenn’s son Deacon Fry to add a new aspect and dynamic.

Glenn would be back here in town from time to time and especially when the Bad Boys Pistons were playing Magic Johnson and the Lakers for the title. The Woodward Jukebox was the place to go post game and Glenn was there often.

You might say, “Why Vince Gill?”

The country aspect of The Eagles, especially in the early days, was undeniable and had they debuted today, they would be country radio. Americana thru and thru.

The addition of Joe Walsh decades ago shored up the rock aspect too.

With a ton of great songs to pick from, The Eagles at Little Caesars Arena is on for Sunday, October 14th!