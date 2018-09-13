Paul's Brawl?

(104.3 WOMC) - It looks like the mini-spat between Paul McCartney and Quincy Jones has been ironed out.

A while after Jones had knocked the Beatles, he called McCartney and apologized.

McCartney told GQ they had a good laugh about it on the phone and things were good. But I found McCartney’s comments about Jones' original comment worth sharing.

"He's an old guy. I don't know what it was. But I don't think I'm the worst bass player he's ever heard. Or maybe he's never heard bad bass players," McCartney said.

"This is like Buddy Rich saying Ringo couldn't drum. Because coming from Buddy Rich's sensibility, Ringo can't drum. But coming from our sensibility, Buddy Rich is a load of shit. But God bless him."

Glad that’s cleared up. Now I can sleep I night.