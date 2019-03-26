The Dirtier Dirt

(104.3 WOMC) -- While “Dirt,” the Mötley Crüe movie, is getting attention right now and rightly so, this also gives me a chance to talk about that time Motley and Vince Neil went their separate ways in the early 1990s.

Neil went solo and Motley Crue hired John Corabi for lead vocals.

The album they did together in 1994 didn’t match the music or acceptance by the fans, (sales) of the Neil days and Corabi recalls when he found out it was over for he and the Crue.

Corabi told Heavy Magazine, "I went to rehearsal one day, and when I walked in and saw all the managers and the lawyers, I'm like, 'Uh oh. This isn't going to be good.' That's when they told me. A lot of people don't realize it, but I was in the band [for] five years, and they basically said, 'Hey man, thanks for all your efforts. We love you, but the record label just isn't going to support this version of the band.' Out the door I went. It was sudden, but it really wasn't because there was a lot of rumblings. I'd go to the Rainbow or a club and people were saying, 'I think I saw Tommy and Nikki at this Mexican restaurant with Vince.' I'm like, 'What?' There [were] rumors and people gossiping, so I kind of thought it might be coming, but it was absolutely definite when I saw the lawyers."

Bottom line, There was just no replacing Vince Neil's vocals in Motley even as good as John Corabi was. Fans want what they want.

It makes Black Sabbath’s successful journey with Ronnie James Dio replacing Ozzy Osbourne look that much more rare, although that eventually went full circle.

Corabi also said all the invites to parties and free guitars and perks, went away at astonishing speed. He said it was a good life lesson, the music business is...a business.