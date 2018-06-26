Dickey Betts Explains Unretirement

(WOMC) A while back I wrote about former Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts coming out of his four-year retirement.

Now Betts explains why.

"When I turned 70 years old I just figured I wanted to go fishing and play golf and mess around and stuff, so I decided I would retire," Betts told Billboard, "Well, I got bored as hell sitting around here. Then I do this Rolling Stone interview -- just to be friendly, I wasn't really working on a career or nothing -- and when it came out the promoters starting calling me, offering me good money to go out and play again. I was bored, and they wanted me back. That's the way it happened."

Does that bored thing sound familiar? I’ve heard that a few times from a few retired friends. BUT...You know the live shows will be great, and Dickey is the real deal.

Great news for Dickey Betts and fans.