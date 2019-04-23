The Detroit Music Awards Are Friday: Here's A Brief Look Back

(104.3 WOMC) -- It’s one THEE rights of spring. The Detroit Music Awards happens this Friday, April 26 downtown at The Fillmore.

The first awards were held at Detroit Music Hall in 1992.

Actually, a big part of the people who spearheaded the DMA’s came out of the spontaneous response to the death of Rob Tyner of the MC5. That concert which featured all four of the remaining MC5, John Sinclair, The Romantics, Sponge, Dark Carnival and even Ian Astbury from The Cult who were playing next door was legendary...and under recorded and filmed.

Out of those meetings at Stewart Franke’s house in Royal Oak came the nucleus of what morphed into the Detroit Music Awards. 1992? “Whew!” as Sinclair would say. Where did the time go? It’s always been great fun and the music is always great...almost.

One year in the late 1990s, The Dick the Bruiser Band, with Mark Pasman and myself played the Grand Funk parody “Jack Kevorkian’s Van” while the real Grand Funk guys were waiting in the wings to go on next. Here we are mucking it up, but the pros later reversed that sonic soiling.

I’m looking forward to seeing Mike Skill of the Romantics.

I’ve known him for 40 years and Mike has always had a good feel for what’s happening AND he’s able to translate that into a real Detroit interpretation. (He rocks it up..cooly).

With performances by Mike, Frankie Ballard, John Sinclair and the Blues Scholars,(no need to see an actual sheepskin, one just had to be around and aware the last 50 years), the Aretha Franklin Gospel Tribute, powerful stuff when you’re there live, and others, it promises to be a great night once again downtown. All music styles are covered.

There are many musicians you probably knew from different bands that are still doing it with newer people. Scott Dailey of the Stingrays, for example, is the guitarist and Mr. Carolyn Striho. Always fun and good.

General admission tix are $25. DMA’s @ The Fillmore Friday, April 26!