Define Lifetime

(WOMC) The Band that was, almost was, and is back for more, Guns & Roses, has defied the odds, The Gods, and most “experts” by launching their new European tour.

They are calling it the, “Not In This Lifetime,” tour which pretty much sums it up.

They have buried the hatchet, and not in each others’ skulls.

G&R were poised to take their place on the American Hard Rock Mt. Rushmore, along side Aerosmith, Van Halen, and Motley Crue, but self destructed.

BUT... haven’t they always had an “Appetite” for that? (sorry). I was lucky enough to have seen G&R a half dozen times from late '87 to late '88 as they were coming up.

They were label mates with Aerosmith, Geffen Records, and opened for that long lasting, world conquering “Permanent Vacation” tour.

They did three sold out shows at Pine Knob in August of '88, Val-Du Lakes, Toledo, etc. Two killer bands nailing it.

I could never get too excited about the version of G&R Axl Rose put together, but now with Duff and Slash back onstage, I’m in.

They even played “Slither,” that killer Velvet Revolver, (Slash, Duff, and Scott Weiland) song, as well as all those Guns & Roses classics.

So far only the European Tour is on the docket for this year. Detroit has always been an overly strong city when it came to power rock, American Hard Rock, so if they decide to play here again, “We’re” Going!