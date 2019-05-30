Dave Who?? [VIDEO]

(104.3 WOMC) -- There was a loud party going on in a Las Vegas hotel room where the real David Lee Roth was working/staying.

Dave had his camera crew and decided to blow the minds of partiers by having Thee David Lee, knock on their door.

Only trouble was it appears they failed to recognize him. In what looks like a bachelor party, the boys were very polite and apologized to the old man in the suit, Dave, and said they would turn it down. it seems their reaction caught Dave a little off guard but rolled with it.

Maybe he should have broke out the Fluffy Boots!

Watch the full video below: