Mystery Solved!

(104.3 WOMC) - There was a buzz over Labor Day weekend about U2’s Bono losing his voice. I didn’t say a big buzz.

He had to stop singing mid-show in Germany and end the concert after only five songs.

The fans will keep their tickets for a rescheduled U2 show in the future.

Well, it turns out Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters is also on “vocal rest” after their show Sept 1.

Dave hopes to resume playing live after about a week rest.

Normally I wouldn’t pass this on to you as “news” but Dave’s comment made it mandatory.

When hearing about Bono losing his voice at almost the same time, Grohl said, “That’s the last time I make out with Bono.”

Priceless!