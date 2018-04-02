Cue Cards To Heaven

(104.3 WOMC) In the early days of Led Zeppelin playing “Stairway to Heaven” live, Robert Plant would get an occasional assist from manager Peter Grant when it came to the lyrics.

In a new interview with The Project Plant said: “I know it’s a long song and I also know that I had a little bit of trouble remembering lyrics, back in ’72, ’73. Our manager, who was quite a formidable personality … he’d come to the front of the stage in the middle of it all and he’d have the lyrics, like that Bob Dylan thing [in his video for ’Subterranean Homesick Blues’]. … Anyway, it was very funny. I can’t remember what verse goes where. I know there’s something about ‘bustle in the hedgerow’ and then all that stuff.”

You might recall Bob Dylan flipping those cue cards in that black and white video Plant is referring to which was shot in London early 1965.

Plant also went on to say he never thought “Stairway" would be that big. And he wrote it!