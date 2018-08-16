Why Wait Til Saturday?

(WOMC) - There’s a great party this Friday (August 17) on Woodward Avenue.

104.3 WOMC and Kroger are Cruisin for Zero Hunger with a big bash at Duggan's Pub. It’s a benefit for Gleaners Community Food Bank and will hosted by Stephen Clark and JoAnne Puritan.

I’ll be doing my show from Duggan’s Friday, so I’ll be there as will most of your WOMC jocks. Cool thing is, 50 Amp Fuse are playing live!

This band has been bringing the party for a long time now but their show is always updated, never gets stale, and always raises the ‘festivity factor.”

50 AMP Fuse covers songs from the era when most of the Cruisin cars were NEW, up to today.

The key is way they weave the sets together, always keeping the pulse in the room strong.

The party is in the South Parking lot of Duggan's Pub on Woodward North of 13 Mile. Look for the Big White tent which is already up.

Get your tickets now including VALET PARKING, (nice!) at DreamCruiseParty.com.