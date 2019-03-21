Cool Stevie Nicks Songwriting Insights

(104.3 WOMC) -- When artists reach a certain level of greatness, I’m always extra interested in the “how did you get there” aspects.

It’s true for many of the bigs, Mick and Keith, Page and Plant, Pete and Roger, and of course all things Beatles. Other’s fall into that category as well and today I’m talking about Stevie Nicks.

When Nicks and then boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac, the band's new direction made them household huge with most fans and FM radio.

Nicks cites both “Crosby Stills and Nash” debut album and Joni Mitchell’s “For the Roses” as great examples of how to make complex word patterns work with music, she told Ultimate Classic Rock.

"Crosby, Still and Nash because I wanted to get a three-part harmony that was that amazing going,” Nicks told UCR when asked about where she found her start in songwriting. “The same with Joni – the way that she phrased her words and how she could get so many words into one sentence. [She] could really write formal poetry and still stuff it into a song. Whereas most people were more simple.”

Nicks and Lindsey had gone and seen early versions including the pre-CSN and later Y, Buffalo Springfield.

"The fantastic leather coats and the fringe … they were so darn cute that you were just awestruck,” Nicks said. I love that. Great reaction.

Upon further review thee guy who would be the heavyweight “lyric stuffing” champ and somehow pulled it off to influence a generation of songwriters has to be that guy from Hibbling, Minnesota,....Anyone ?