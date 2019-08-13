Come Out To Duggan's Tuesday To Get An Early Taste Of The Woodward Dream Cruise

(WOMC) -- I just wanted to give you a heads up if you’re thinking about heading to Woodward Ave and Duggan's this week.

Monday night was very uncrowded. Granted the weather was threatening but Royal Oak was spared.

My point is Tuesday night is a great choice to head to Woodward. The crowds and traffic are not massive, you can get a good taste of the Classic Car vibe, and there is parking.

At Duggan's the tent goes up in the South lot for our Kroger for Zero Hunger Party, starring 50 AMP Fuse on Wednesday for the party on Friday.

Tonight, Tuesday that lot will still be available for valet. The main lot at Duggan’s was wide open from at 8 p.m. on. There were tables inside too.

That lot will vanish soon with a second stage and tent going in there.

The old Pasquale’s lot next door was wide open as that legendary joint has closed.

I’ll be broadcasting from DUGGAN’s on Woodward N. of 13 Mile again tonight and all week starting at 7 p.m. I’ve armed you with information.