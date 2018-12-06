Chrissie Hynde Reveals How She Wrote 'Don't Get Me Wrong' For John McEnroe

(104.3 WOMC) -- Here’s a tale straight out the 1980s. It involves Chrissie Hynde from the Pretenders and tennis great John McEnroe.

Hynde tells Ultimate Classic Rock the 1986 song “Don’t Get Me Wrong” was inspired by McEnroe and was partially written on an airliner.

“I wanted to write a song for John because I’ve known him for a long time and he’s always getting in trouble – so I heard,” Hynde said.

“He loved playing guitar," she continued. "He’s a big music person, which is how I knew him, because he used to come to our shows and he was friendly with the band and stuff. And that melody?

"Years later, when I was on British [Airways], I heard an announcement – because I did write some of that song on a plane – and I think I nicked one of the top-line melodies from the overhead announcement: ‘Dong-dong-dong-dong … Welcome to British Airways,’" Hynde said.

If you replay the Pretenders song in your head you can hear it.

Remember Johnny Mac was a hoot while he was on top. Big TV audiences then, Theatrics, unpredictable. Like an IGGY show!

McEnroe also had his own band that played around NYC occasionally.

McEnroe also had his own band that played around NYC occasionally.