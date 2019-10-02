Cancel That Cancellation!

Good news. Eric Clapton, who announced a couple of years ago he was done with formal touring and would just play one off shows like his Crossroads festivals, has announced a tour of Europe for the summer of 2020.

This is nice since it comes on the heels of another cancelled tour by Ian Hunter and Mott the Hoople 74 due to tinnitus.

No mention of any U.S. shows or even an American leg, but for Clapton to do this was pretty unexpected, at least to me.

He must have too much fun and too many good vibes at his recent Crossroads in Dallas.

The tour happens from the end of May through the end of June. 15 shows in all. No London date but 3 in Russia, and Germany with others filling out tour.

It stays light really, late over there in June, actually more daylight than here in Michigan then which is mega. If any of you are lucky enough to be over in Europe in June 2020...I’ve armed you with information.