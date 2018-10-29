Burning in the Motor City

(104.3 WOMC) -- What a rocking, incendiary, show the MC 5 50th was at the Fillmore Saturday night.

It was wall to wall great MC 5 classics, all at once.

They opened with the first album and really showed how over electrified hard rock is meant to be done. Remember in the early days of the 5, the over electrified guitar was brand new. This was going waaaay beyond The Ventures or Dick Dale.

The stuff they did from the slightly neutered, second album, were heavied up and worked. It makes you wonder what a remake of some those songs would sound like if they took the approach of the third album, “High Time.” To me, that was their goldilocks album and Wayne and the boys crushed it live.

While I was lucky enough to have seen the 5 several times while in high school and beyond, I think most of the crowd never experienced them then.

I forget that when Rob Tyner came up and did two hours with me on the 20th anniversary of “Kick Out the Jams” in 1988 (Sonic Rendezvous show), today’s 40 year old would have been 10. Wow.

I’ll have to get that show digitized soon.

The whole night at the Fillmore made me appreciate our roots even more and when shows like Wayne Kramer's MC 50th at Third Man Records on Tuesday, Oct. 30, Peter Wolf at St. Andrews in November, or Joe Perry at The Crofoot in December, come along, Hope and ROCK springs eternal... for now.