Brian Dismayed

It seems Brian May of Queen was more than a little shocked and disappointed with the behind the scenes behavior and general vibe at the Oscars.

While he was grateful for the fantastic response Queen + Adam Lambert received from the crowd, (Hey, it’s called ROCK MUSIC, look into it ), the games and backstabbing that surrounded awards is what shocked May.

"I found the public activity behind the whole awards season, and the behavior of the media writers surrounding it, deeply disturbing,” May said in an Instagram post.

When talking about the pre-awards press and internet discussions, “You can see that 90 percent of it is aimed at discrediting one or other, or all of the nominated films by innuendo and smears, rather than discussing their merits and admiring the skills that went into making them. Vitriol and dishonesty, and blatant attempts to shame and influence the members into voting the way they, in their arrogance required them to.” Wow.

Rather than bore you with a long-winded attempt to try and explain it, I’ll just boil it down....Hey, they’re called MANNERS...Look into it.

