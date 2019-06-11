Bob Seger's 'Final Tour' At DTE Is A Special Time For Detroit Rock And Roll

(104.3 WOMC) -- We’re in the middle of a really special time in the annals of Detroit Rock and Roll shows.

Bob Seger’s run of shows at DTE, 33 BOB SEGER Dr., is not only a great musical milestone, but it’s also a chance for “us” to come together and share another great moment together.

Like communally man...that used to happen far more often in the past and if you don’t get out that much, this is one that works.

Bob and the band were great in September 2017 but this time the band seems to be even more “hitting on all 8.” It’s that little something extra you sometimes find in NHL or NBA playoffs when it’s really crunch time.

Now everyone has an “I wished he’d played” list, mine is “Sunburst.” I know the topic overlaps “Turn the Page” but it’s ok to have the update and besides the music is fantastic.

Most of us album era folks are used to hearing songs that actually contain two songs, or pieces of music, grafted together. It’s a fun musical ride that ends up back “home” by the end.

There are still some seats available for the remaining shows. They released more good seats once the staging was in last week.

If you go you’ll have a great time and probably see old friends galore. The crowd is enthusiastic, but never rowdy.

Bottom line, if you’re thinking about going, you’ll be glad you did. SEGER...It’s the grownup way to rock.