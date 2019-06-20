The FAMOUS Fina...Well YOU know

(104.3 WOMC) -- One Mo Time....It’s SEEEEEGER Time! Friday, June 21 is the date and it looks like the weatherman is once again cooperating.

Seger shows here get a pass on the soggy stuff. It’s also the season for tons of daylight and it really is shaping up as a great way to kick off the summer.

Tickets? True they went on sale a long time ago and technically sold out. But after the staging was in they did release more seats.

Nothing is guaranteed at this point but I’ve had friends that have hit the jackpot buying tickets this way, last minute.

This show will cap off that great run of 6 shows that really had the Knob throbbin’ with that vintage, wonderful Seger stuff.

The band is hitting on all eight and goes to 11 with ease. It’s going to be a special night. I’ve armed you with information. Good Luck!