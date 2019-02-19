It's Seger Time!

(104.3 WOMC) -- Winter just got a whole lot better, or at least more tolerable, with the announcement of two Bob Seger shows, June 6 and June 8 at DTE Energy Music Theatre, that Knobby Piney place.

Being in June, there will be gobs of daylight and these shows will be a great way to launch the summer and salute our lifetime rock hero.

Seger told Rolling Stone, “I thought I’d be done by 30. My original plan was to do it for five years between the age of 25 and 30 and then buy a motorcycle and drive across Europe, and then get a real job. It didn’t work out that way. The more you do it, I guess, the more you love it.” We love it too.

It’ll be two nights of great Seger and great people like you.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 23, with fan club pre-sale Tuesday, Feb. 19.