Music From Mars??

(104.3 WOMC) - ZZ Top's axe slinger extraordinaire (guitar great) Billy Gibbons recalls when he made that “Giant Leap” into the world of totally going pro, by discovering the Marshall Amplifier.

True there were dozens of decent amps in the world made by some great companies like Fender, Vox, Gibson etc, but the Marshall stack of amps really came to define that hard rock guitar sound most players wanted by the late 60s.

It only came out around 62. English.

Remember PA systems were quite anemic then and the sound was not mixed as it is today, so you had to show up with a “Big Block” amp. The Hemi if you will.

Billy recalls “Lusting” for a Marshall. He felt they were “otherworldly.” What really lit his fire was the John Mayall Bluesbreaker LP with Eric Clapton all over it.

That was an essential starting point for hundreds of other aspiring guitarists then.

People wanted the newer better technology whether it was in music gear, cars, etc. Technology was changing and changing FAST. Astronauts, moon shots, and everything.

Funny thing is for a while he didn’t know it was an amp called "Marshall." The photo on the album cover showed Clapton, his Les Paul guitar and PART of his amp in the background.

He could see the letters that spelled “MARS” but that was it! Ancient Aliens tech? Thankfully later he found out it was a Mars-Hall and was able to get one of those English made beauties through Jeff Beck. We all say “I Thank You."