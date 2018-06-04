Bachman Overdrove

(WOMC) It was beyond weird for friends to stage an “intervention” for Randy Bachman, (Guess Who. BTO), a guy that didn’t drink or get high, but that’s exactly what his lawyer and manager did.

Randy apparently had been in an angry, frustrated, dark place and those two threw him a lifeline.

What drove Randy “there”? Why were the words..."(Randy)...'You’re an angry guy and you got this cloud over you everywhere you go. You want to change the past and you can’t change the past. Let it be. All you can do is change yourself and change tomorrow and live in the now.”

They got a little Zen on the Mormon. Now for WHY.

Bachman was involved in a divorce that had lasted seven years. SEVEN! Are you kidding me? That would drive almost everybody, man, woman, cat, dog, except the lawyers, bat-crazy.

BUT...Today, Randy is back on track and has released a couple of interesting albums.

One Heavy Blues and By George by Bachman, which sounds interesting. Its an all George Harrison tunes tribute. Ok, where’s the nearest record store?

Welcome back, Randy.