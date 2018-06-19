All in the Family?

(WOMC) - As we put another Father’s Day in the rearview mirror, here’s a little perspective for many of us.

It appears there's an ongoing feud between Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his son.

Tommy’s son, Brandon, posted a picture of Tommy sprawled on the ground after the two got in a fistfight recently.

Brandon tweeted to dad Tommy, “Remember what happened last time you said this S#*t?” Ouch baby!

Check out how Tommy replied....”Rehab for son: $130,000...Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000..Medical bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses ‘alcoholism’ as a scapegoat: $10,000....Son acting like a victim on social media on Father’s Day....Priceless. “ Wow.

And YOU thought YOU had it rough!