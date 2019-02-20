Celluloid Alice

(104.3 WOMC) -- Alice Cooper said his story is perfect for a movie.

Us fans for decades would reply, “Shoot, I’ve known that for 50 years! Whadda Ya New?" So we agree on that.

Alice already has picked out the actor he wants to portray him. Fellow Hollywood Vampire Johnny Depp.

Not a stretch by any means. Alice talks about his story, “I think it’s a natural, I mean there are so many good tales in the Alice Cooper story. We were the band nobody liked. We were the band that never had a chance to make it. Not only did we make it but I’m still doing it 50 years later, and I think the show’s better now than it was then. But the fact we were the biggest underdog of all time to actually make it commercially in this business and keep it going-that story right there is amazing.”

Just think of the visuals, Alice is spot on, his story needs to be a movie. It’s been a great ride.