Aerosmith's Joey Kramer To Miss Time Due to 'Minor Accident'

(104.3 WOMC) -- A band once wrote, “Falling in Love (Is Hard on the Knees)." In 2019, they need to add other body parts. Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer injured his shoulder in what’s being called, “a minor accident.”

Kramer missed the Aerosmith gig last Tuesday, April 23, and will not play Friday, April 26.

Fortunately, they can solder on with Kramer’s drum tech John Douglas. A valuable tech, or roadie, is valuable indeed.

A friend used to guitar tech for many of the bigs and at times, like when he was working for Prince on the Purple Rain tour, Prince would have him play onstage while Prince would listen at various points in the empty venue.

This was of course after Prince told him, “learn the songs.” That was it. Talk about the economy of words!

Aerosmith played the killer standards that made them one of our favorite bands in the ’70s like “Back in the Saddle,” “Mama Kin,” etc, as well as some cool others.

Steven and Joe did acoustic versions of “Hangman Jury” and the killer “Seasons of Wither.” Thing is “Seasons” featured a blistering but brief guitar part by Brad Whitford originally. I’m sure this version worked well and remember the band has the on and off residency in Las Vegas through this fall. I’m sure there’s a “Get Your Wings” pun lying within reach but not this time. “Rock THIS way”? OK...I’ll stop.