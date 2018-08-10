Deuces Are Wild!

(WOMC) - There’s a buzz going around about the future of Aerosmith, one of America’s premium rock bands.

According to Best Classic Bands, Joe Perry revealed the band will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary next year with a Las Vegas residency.

You may remember other favorites like Elton John and The Who have done similar things in the last few years.

Perry said, “ We want to do something that I haven’t seen before...just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place. What we’re talking about is having an experience that you wouldn’t be able to see at a regular Aerosmith show.” Well! How cool is that!

The kind of heat Aerosmith brings really shines in a smaller venue and I’m sure many folks have never seen that.

Veterans of the Michigan Palace, or Allen Park Ice Arena know what I talking about. Those were a “while” ago. Nixon days.

Brad Whitford, the second Aerosmith guitarist told me a while back that the travel was really starting to be a pain and this was a while ago at a Palace of Auburn Hills show.

Hey, It’s the grown-up way to rock!

104.3 WOMC will keep you posted.