AC/DC Recorder Mike Fraser Admits Band Is 'Doing Something' In The Studio

Last month I mentioned some of the AC/DC guys had been spotted in the Vancouver area. This was "fascinating" because they had done recording and albums there in the past. Now it appears there's more to the story.

Mike Fraser, longtime studio engineer, recently confirmed the band was “doing something” in the studio. So they’re covering the George Harrison/Beatles love song?? Hardly.

The personnel appears to be singer Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd on drums, with Cliff Williams on bass and added later Stevie Young, the nephew of Angus Young who naturally is the QB of the whole thing. Oh yeah, I think he plays a little guitar.

Stevie Young will try to fill the late Malcolm Young’s enormous shoes on rhythm guitar. That rhythm and that GROOVE is what separates AC/DC from many of the newer trashier bands on today. There’s less anger and more fun.

Angus and the band are metal but that underlying groove exists throughout. Granted everybody up front is usually on their feet for most bands at big concerts, but for me the litmus test is the audience reaction when someone covered their song in a bar setting. Which stuff gets the crowd, almost always girls first, up on the dance floor? AC/DC tops the list with assists to ZZ Top, Aerosmith and others. Below the belt.

I wonder if Brian Johnson’s hearing problems would prevent him from doing an actual tour if there is an actual album? I’m actually excited about this and will keep you posted!