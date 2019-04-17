'Avengers: Endgame' is Stan Lee's Final Marvel Cameo

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) -- Fans will get to see the beloved Stan Lee one last time in "Avengers: Endgame."

The late comic book writer and Marvel universe creator died in Nov. 2018 at 95, but his memory will live on in the upcoming epic that will close out the first 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s his last one committed to film,” co-director Joe Russo told Mashable. “I have to say, I think it’s astonishing that this would be his last cameo. It’s just kind of mind-boggling that he made it to the end of this run. I can’t believe it.”

Lee’s first cameo happened all the way back in 1989 in the TV movie "The Trial of the Incredible Hulk." He went on to appear in every major movie that featured his adored characters, including the "Fantastic Four" and "X-Men" movies.

His last cameo came in "Captain Marvel" last month, and the movie honored him by replacing the opening Marvel logo with all shots of his cameos from previous films.

"Avengers: Endgame" is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on April 26.