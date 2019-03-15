St. Patrick's Day Themed Treats & Deals This Weekend

(104.3 WOMC) -- Are you ready for St. Patrick’s Day this Sunday? What better than to be able to take advantage of some great deals and discounts at restaurants in honor of the holiday? We're always up for saving money!

According to the Today Show, here are some places where you can find some fun, themed, green treats and sweet deals on cocktails. All deals and features are at participating locations and while supplies last.

Applebee’s - March's drink of the month is the Absolut Rainbow Punch, made with Absolut vodka, green apple, lemon and ginger syrups, and it even garnished with a candy rainbow. It's going to cost you $2.

March’s #NeighborhoodDrink, the $2 ABSOLUT Rainbow Punch is made with ABSOLUT vodka, green apple, lemon, ginger, and topped with a candy rainbow. And our DOLLAR HURRICANE is available till Fat Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/eM5027Aouh — Applebee's (@Applebees) March 1, 2019

Bill’s Bar & Burger - Get a special deal on a limited-edition Pot o’ Gold milkshake, which is a vanilla shake with caramel syrup, vanilla icing, and Lucky Charms cereal. And you can make yours boozy by spiking it with a shot of Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Bruegger’s Bagels - Get into the St. Patrick's Day spirit with a seasonal shamrock bagel today through Sunday.

California Pizza Kitchen - Sip on $5 mule cocktails made with Jameson Irish Whiskey on St. Patrick’s Day.

Chili’s - Their margarita of the month is the Lucky Jameson, made with...what else? Jameson whiskey, Lunazul Tequila, Triple Sec and fresh sour mix, and it’s just $5.

Dunkin’ - Their Irish Creme coffee drinks have made a comeback after a few years and all throughout March they’re serving medium iced coffees for just $2 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Lucky you! Our Irish Creme coffees and Mint Brownie donut are back! Get them before your luck runs out ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2NCjfH82oJ — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 6, 2019

Krispy Kreme - Those famous Original Glazed Doughnuts are going green this weekend for the holiday and when you come pick up a box of green goodies, you might win a “Golden Dozen Pass.” Today through Sunday, multiple winners at each participating location will win a free dozen glazed doughnuts a month, for a whole year!

Tim Hortons - To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, they’ve got a four-leaf Clover Donut. Each heart-shaped doughnut comes with cream filling and it’s topped with white fondant and festive green sprinkles and the four-pack is only $4.49.