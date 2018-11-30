'SpongeBob SquarePants' Fans Petition NFL To Play Beloved Song At Super Bowl

To honor the life of SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg, who tragically passed away this week after a long battle with ALS, a group of fans has started a petition to bring one of the show's most memorable musical performances to the biggest stage in the country.

A few days after Hillenburg's passing, a petition on Change.org called for the NFL to play "Sweet Victory" during the halftime show of February's Super Bowl. At the time of writing this article, just two days after the petition went live, it has already earned more than 56,000 signatures.

"As some of you may or may not know, Stephen Hillenburg - the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants - has passed away recently," writes Isreal Colunga who started the petition. "As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show."

"Sweet Victory" is a song by singer-songwriter David Glen Eisley, but it became stamped into the brain of SpongeBob fans after it was featured in an episode of the show. In the episode, Squidward leads a marching band to perform at the Bubble Bowl, and SpongeBob amazes him with his perfect cover.

It has been reported that Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show this next year, but many artists have brought on guest musicians in the past.