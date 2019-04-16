PSA: 'Avengers: Endgame' Has Leaked, Be Careful Out There

(104.3 WOMC) -- Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are bolting from social media after spoiler-heavy "Avengers: Endgame" footage has leaked online.

Disney attempted to prevent this from happening but was unable to stop the leak.

Those who have viewed the clip have called it “spoiler heavy.” Screenshots, gifs, short clips, and detailed posts about what occurred during the clip are already surfacing on Twitter and Reddit.

"Guys we need to get off of Twitter for the next 11 days. Massive leaks from Avengers: Endgame are on this site!!!" tweeted one fan.

Walt Disney has kept the film shrouded in so much secrecy that even journalists and critics weren’t permitted to see the film ahead of its premiere.

"Endgame" is believed to wrap up more than 10 years worth of Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling that began back in 2008 with the original "Iron Man."