Spirit Airlines Unveils 'Dumbo' Plane At Detroit Metro Airport

(104.3 WOMC) -- Spirit Airlines is helping Disney's beloved Dumbo character really take flight.

In celebration of the upcoming release of the live-action movie "Dumbo," the airline has teamed up with Disney and unveiled a new specially-themed Airbus A321 that features the larger-than-life image of the magical flying elephant.

The plane was wrapped with the Dumbo decal at Spirit's maintenance hangar at Detroit Metro Airport.

Video of Spirit&#039;s Newest Livery... Featuring Disney&#039;s Dumbo!

Spirit's plane took off Wednesday from Metro Airport to Orlando International Airport.

"Guests traveling between Detroit, Orlando, San Juan, Fort Lauderdale, and Baltimore/Washington will have the chance to fly with “Dumbo” on the first three days of service," said the press release. "The aircraft will then travel across the country for the next two months, celebrating the movie’s release on March 29, 2019."

Director Tim Burton's upcoming live-action take on the 1941 Disney classic, "Dumbo," stars Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Eva Green. It opens nationwide on March 29.