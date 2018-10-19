Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Unwanted Game of 'Footsie'

A Southwest flight from Los Angeles to Dallas made an emergency landing on Tuesday but it wasn't because of mechanical trouble.

The flight had to land in Albuquerque because a male passenger was trying to play 'footsie' with a female on the plane, the Dallas Morning News reported.

29-year-old Justin Riley Brafford allegedly put his arm on the woman's leg as they prepared for takeoff. Riley continued his unwanted advances by trying to play 'footsie." The woman said Brafford asked her out. When she told him to stop, he said, "Don't (expletive) with me."

The woman changed seats and Brafford tried to take a drink to her. A flight attendant stepped in and Brafford went from "zero to sixty in nano-seconds." The pilot was notified and the plane landed in New Mexico. He's in federal custody facing felony charges of interfering with a flight crew and a misdemeanor assault charge.

By the way, Brafford allegedly told authorities that he had taken methamphetamines the day before the flight and that he overdosed on heroin a few days before that. Oh boy.