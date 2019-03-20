Tom Hanks Looks Just Like Mr. Rogers In New Photo From 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood'

(104.3 WOMC) -- He’s everyone’s favorite neighbor. On what would have been Fred Rogers’ 91st birthday, Sony Pictures shared a new photo of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in the upcoming movie about the legend.

In the new photo, the 62-year-old actor looks a lot like Mister Rogers, wearing a cardigan and tossing his shoe in the air.

In “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Hanks stars as Rogers later in life when he is the subject of a magazine profile by a cynical reporter, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The movie is set to hit theaters in November.